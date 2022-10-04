Father accused of having anal sex with teen daughter pleads not guilty to incest, two other charges

04.10.2022 LISTEN

The Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra has started hearing the case of the father accused of having anal sex with his teenage daughter.

The man, Isaac Tetteh was arrested in September after the complainant, his 13-year-old daughter reported him to the police with the help of her aunty for having sex with her through her vagina and anus.

From the information on the matter, the father had been staying with the daughter for the past five years, and sleeps on the same bed together.

One night, the teenage girl alleges that she woke up in the middle of the night and saw his father bedding her.

The father is accused of repeating the incident and occasionally would have sex with the daughter in the middle of the night.

In court today, the 36-year-old man accused of the abominable act has pleaded not guilty to all charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural canal knowledge of his daughter.

The Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann before bringing the hearing to a close granted the accused bail to the tune of GHS100,000.

As part of the bail condition, Isaac Tettey who is a trader is to produce three sureties two of whom are to be justified with landed property.

The case has subsequently been adjourned to October 18, 2022.