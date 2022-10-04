Nigeria High Commission celebrates 62nd Independence anniversary 

The High Commission of Nigeria to Ghana has commemorated the country’s 62nd Independence in Accra on Monday.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who represented the government said after Ghana and Nigeria attained independence, the relationship between the two countries has been strengthened through technical and political cooperation, diplomacy and in the area of security.

“As we join you to celebrate this festive occasion, it is Ghana’s fervent hope that future independence anniversaries, will witness further strengthening of the continuous bonds of friendship that would forge closer collaboration on both bilateral and multilateral issues including the deepening of positive economic growth for the mutual benefit of our people,” he said.

According to him, national days are important events in the calendar of countries and are celebrated to acknowledge past and present achievements whilst collectively strategizing to implement new programmes in the years ahead.

He noted that although during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, gatherings such as this were banned, it is gratifying that many countries have been working strenuously to recover from the effects of Covid-19 and hoped that Ghana and Nigeria would consolidate their relationship to sustain the welfare and the aspirations of their citizens.

“It is also our expectation that Africa in general, would work together in the pursuit of our vaccine development to enable the continent to equip itself and be ready to confront any future pandemics, since Covid-19 may not be the last pandemic,” the Minister said.

Mr Dery wished Nigeria a peaceful and successful general election scheduled to take place in 2023. He said it was Ghana’s prayer that the outcome of the impending elections would further consolidate democracy in Nigeria to enhance peace and socio-economic development for the people.

Mr Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, expressed his country’s gratitude to the Government of Ghana for the long-standing relationship between the two countries. He urged Nigerian citizens in Ghana to live in peace and coexist with their Ghanaian brothers and sisters for the benefit of all.

-ISD