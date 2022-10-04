GAF records 28 cases of Cyber Fraud in three months

04.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the launch of its 2022 Cyber Security Awareness Month, disclosed that it recorded twenty-eight cases of Cyber fraud within a spate of three months.

Provost Marshal of GAF, Colonel Zibrim Bawa Ayorrogo, briefing the gathering at the launch on statistics recorded, said eight cases of Cyber fraud was recorded in July and 10 each in August and September this year.

The cases, he explained was connected to recruitment and enlistment drives on fake social media platforms and Mobile Money accounts.

“In one case, we have this scammer who had the name of a General registered at part of a Momo account. What it means is that, if you try to send money to this individual via this means, the name of a general will appear. If you go to Google website you will have almost all the pictures and information of our generals, Admirals and Marshals”. He explained.

Colonel Ayorrogo, added that GAF through its Department of Public Relations, have been educating the public about these incidents despite the continuous rise of the menace.

Such cases he said were being investigated by the Military Police with some referred to the civil police and with the assistance of their Defence Intelligence (DI) and the National Signal Bureau under the National Security.

The Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, in an address, mentioned five strategic actions contained in the Cyber Security Strategy which he said were being used to deal with Cyber-related crimes and secure the country's cyberspace.

The strategy he noted, would help build a resilient Digital Ecosystem, Strengthen Corporation, secure cyber security infrastructure amongst others.

This falls in accordance with the Cyber Security Act, 2020 (ACT 1038).

He stressed the necessity for GAF to understand the current cyber security challenges to position themselves to respond to the threats with appropriate measures.

He also pledged the National Security Authority's Commitment to work with GAF and other members of the joint committee on cyber security to “come out with National Cyber Defence programmes to serve as a blueprint for the development of our National Cyber Capabilities to protect and Defend Ghana's interest in the Cyber space”.

In a keynote address, the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, mentioned how the Ghana Armed forces formed a critical component of the country's cyber eco-system.

The Military Chief said the cyber space had “emerged as the fifth domain of warfare alongside the traditional domains of land, sea, air and space” thus becoming an essential part of their 'operational effectiveness' and that of other militaries worldwide.

He however expressed concern with threats of hacking, data leakages, social engineering schemes and cyber fraud which he said GAF had not been spared.

He noted how the human vulnerability necessitated this and cautioned all ranks to desist from such acts in order not to tarnish the image of their profession.

He assured uniformed officers and men that efforts were being made for each member of Armed Forces to understand the impact of cyber threats and its vulnerabilities and their mission readiness.

“I am happy to note that the GAF Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 will comprise workshops, lectures, demonstrations and training sessions on essentials of cybersecurity and the implications of the use of the social media by all ranks”. He said.

GNA