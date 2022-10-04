You don’t know how to govern; we are tired of you and your gov’t stealing from the national purse – NDC Founding Father to Akufo-Addo

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region, Alhaji Saani Mohammed has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he says is the President's inability to govern a country.

According to him, all the President knows is to loot the national purse.

Alhaji Saani Mohammed made this allegation while speaking on Akoma FM.

“You don’t know how to govern a nation. Stealing from the national purse is all you know. Ghana is where it is now because of you and your party apparatchiks,” the NDC Founding Member in the Ashanti Region said.

He further opined that the President is lucky things did not get out of hand when he appeared at the Global Citizens Festival.

In his view, the hooting was nothing compared to MPs who have been pelted stones and sachet water over none performance in recent times.

Alhaji Saani Mohammed further stressed that President Akufo-Addo has failed as President and will go down as the worst leader in the history of Ghana's fourth republic.

“Children, hoot at Nana Addo wherever you see him. He was even fortunate to be booed, what of some of his appointees who were pelted with water and other substances? The NPP claim they have the men meanwhile they don’t even have chickens.

“We are tired of Nana Addo and the NPP government. The NPP has failed in the management of the economy and Akufu Addo is the worse president Ghana has ever had since Ghana became a democracy,” Alhaji Saani Mohammed shared.