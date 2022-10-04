Gov’t urged to ban small-scale mining for 2 years to restore sanity to mining sector

04.10.2022 LISTEN

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has emphasised that it is important that the government takes urgent measures to stop the destruction being caused by illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

He proposes that the government ban small-scale mining for at least two years.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. John Kwakye said this will allow sanity to be restored in the mining sector.

“Looking at the rate galamsey is destroying our forests and water bodies, all small-scale mining should be banned for at least 2 years to allow sanity to be restored to the system,” the IEA Director of Research said as quoted by 3news.

On Monday, October 3, pressure group OccupyGhana also issued a press release calling on the government to declare a state of emergency as part of its fight against illegal mining.

It said the move will help in tackling the continuous unregulated galamsey activities destroying Ghana’s forest reserve, land and water bodies.

“We risk losing our very essence as a nation unless immediate and radical action is taken, first to STOP all unregulated and illegal mining, and then put a process in place to REGULATE artisanal mining, going forward.

“We, therefore, request that you take immediate steps toward declaring a state of emergency in every mining area in Ghana. In accordance with article 31(1) of the Constitution, these steps would be, first, seeking and obtaining the advice of the Council of State and, second, publishing a Proclamation of the declaration in the Gazette,” the release from OccupyGhana said.