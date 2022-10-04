Seven Nigerian cyber criminals apprehended by EOCO; 21 victims of human trafficking rescued

Some 21 victims of human trafficking from Nigeria have been rescued by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in the Greater Accra Region.

The individuals have been rescued following a swoop by EOCO officers at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie.

The swoop which was staged on September 26, resulted in EOCO taking 28 people into custody.

Preliminary screening subsequently revealed that seven of the suspects are Nigerian cyber criminals.

“On 26th September 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office conducted an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra Region. At the end of the exercise 28 Nigerians, suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities were taken into custody.

“After our initial screening, 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of Human Trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana,” part of a statement by EOCO on Monday said.

According to EOCO, the seven suspects have since been remanded into lawful custody whilst investigations are ongoing.