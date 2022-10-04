Akufo-Addo has failed as president - Kofi Amoabeng

The founder of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be blamed for the woes of the country.

In his view, the President as the leader of the country has failed and must take responsibility for it.

“The president has failed first, so if you ask me, it is the president who has failed, everything starts with leadership, he appoints everyone and so if you appoint wrong people you must take responsibility for it. You can delegate authority not responsibility,” Prince Kofi Amoabeng told TV3 in an interview on Business Focus.

Similarly, the businessman stressed that he has no doubt the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has also failed.

He argued, “Of course if you fail with the planning and management of the Finances of the country you have failed.

“So yes [the Finance Minister] has failed, there are no two ways about it.”

This view has been shared by many since the start of the year.

Particularly, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have always insisted that President Akufo-Addo has been a monumental failure and will go down in history as one of the worst presidents of the fourth republic.

There have also been countless calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be fired by President Akufo-Addo.

Despite the pressure, he has been backed by the President to bring the country out of its economic misery.