Galamsey fight: What we need is for the presidency to act – CDD Fellow Kwame Sarpong

A Pharmacist and Fellow at CDD, Kwame Sarpong Asiedu has indicated that the only way the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) will see positive results is for the presidency to act.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Tuesday, he stressed that it is important to also educate the public on the effects of galamsey.

“The laws to prevent galamsey are there but what we lack is the political will to act.

“In going through the suggestions on how to deal with galamsey, we need to also educate others on the effects of it,” Kwame Sarpong Asiedu said.

On his part, Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako who is also a Pharmacist and Fellow at CDD argued that the problem at hand will not be solved by demonstrations.

He also shared the view that the sure way to win the fight against galamsey is for the presidency to make it a priority to deal with the canker.

“I don’t think protesting in Accra or Kumasi will change anything. We need the Presidency to act,” Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako said.

The government has come under pressure in recent times following revelations by the media on the continuous harm illegal mining activities are causing to the forest reserves and water bodies.

Over 150 illegal miners have been arrested by the police with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stepping up efforts to stop illegal mining activities within forest reserves.