Blame Akufo-Addo for galamsey, not the chiefs – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has bemoaned the lack of commitment shown by President Akufo-Addo to deal with illegal mining (galamsey).

According to him, if anybody is to be blamed for the harm being done by illegal mining, it should be President Akufo-Addo and not the chiefs in areas of illegal mining.

In his view, the President has not committed himself to dealing with the activities leading to the destruction of the country’s forest reserves, land, and water bodies.

“Article 257 (6) of 1992 Constitution: Every mineral in its natural state in, under or upon any land in Ghana, rivers, streams, water courses throughout Ghana, shall be vested in the PRESIDENT on behalf of the people. It didn't say Chiefs. Blame the President, not Chiefs.

“GALAMSEY FIGHT: President Akufo-Addo has not shown enough commitment,” Sulemana Braimah shared in a series of posts on Twitter.

In another post, the Media Foundation for West Africa Executive Director said President Akufo-Addo’s leadership is a strange one.

In his argument, he said it is baffling that in all the destruction illegal mining activities are causing, the President has refused to fire appointees of the relevant sectors.

Meanwhile, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also shared that Chiefs should not be blamed for galamsey activities when they do not have the authority to give concession for mining.

“The concession is given by the authorities in Accra, the chiefs don’t give concessions so there is little they can do about it. The chiefs will be there and people will bring documents saying they’ve been given permission to mine. Who consulted the chief for him to even supervise the activity?

“The constitution says the minerals are being held in trust for the people by the President. So chiefs cannot do much about it,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said while engaging the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, when she paid a courtesy call on him.