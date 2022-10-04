It will be difficult to farm one day without education — Youth Coordinator

The Project Director for Compassion Ghana, Enyan Abaasa, Mr. Oboako Kingsford Jnr, has intimated that it is the dream of Greater Grace, Assemblies of God to equip participants who undergo training under their program with employable skills.

He noted the promotion of children's right to life, socio cultural and educational development as well.

Mr. Oboako made the statement at the graduation ceremony of students who have completed their vocational training at Enyan Abaasa.

According to him, the church has supported both students and their families financially and vocationally in addition to the annual health screening.

The child and youth development Coordinator, Ajumako Cluster, Compassion International, Mr. Desmond Addison, expressed regret that the youth of today have little or no interest in learning a vocation.

According to him, considering the rate at which Ghana is moving, there might be a time you might not get even a land to farm without an educational background.

He encouraged the youth to participate in the training adding that Ghana has become difficult for people who have no trade or any employable skills to rely on.

The head pastor of Greater Grace Assemblies of God church, Rev. Baba Ahmed observed that some elderly individuals today would have loved to make corrections to some past mistakes in their lives but is too late.

"Be obedient, prayerful, and God fearing and show respect to people, this is the only to succeed in life", he stressed.

He called on parents to encourage their wards to participate in the training program of Greater Grace Assemblies of God Church, Child and Youth Development program with support from Compassion Ghana, to develop a better future for them.

The occasion was also used to launch the Alumni Group.