Rains force diversion of traffic on Koforidua-Suhum road over damaged bridge

Heavy downpours over the weekend have made a section of the Koforidua-Suhum road unmotorable.

According to the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), all motorists travelling from the Eastern Region capital town of Koforidua to Suhum are advised to take a turn at the traffic light at the SSNIT Estate-Nyamekrom-Supriso road.

They are to then go through Obourtumpan to Nkatenkwan and then link back to the road at the outskirts of Akwadum.

The bridge at Akwadum is what has caused the diversion.

“Motorists from Suhum to Koforidua are to observe this and turn at the outskirts of Akwadum and follow the same route to Koforidua,” a public announcement by GHA on Sunday, October 2 said.

“The inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

Source: 3news.com|Ghana