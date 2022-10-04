Akufo-Addo’s leadership is strange; he has not shown enough commitment to fight galamsey - Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of not showing enough commitment to the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

This is his thoughts after learning of the destruction of Ghana’s various water bodies due to the activities of galamsey.

According to Sulemana Braimah, it is strange that in all these, President Akufo-Addo has refused to fire any of his appointees.

“This is how successful President Akufo-Addo's fight against galamsey has been. These are samples from Ghana's rivers & streams. Despite this, all ministers, DCEs, CEOs of all the relevant sectors, regions and districts are all at post. Akufo-Addo's leadership is a strange one,” the MFWA Executive Director has said in a post on Twitter.

While insisting that Chiefs should not be blamed for galamsey, Sulemana Braimah further laments how President Akufo-Addo has not shown the needed commitment to deal with galamsey.

“Article 257 (6) of 1992 Constitution: Every mineral in its natural state in, under or upon any land in Ghana, rivers, streams, water courses throughout Ghana, shall be vested in the PRESIDENT on behalf of the people. It didn't say Chiefs. Blame the President, not chiefs.

“GALAMSEY FIGHT: President Akufo-Addo has not shown enough commitment,” other posts on the Twitter page of Sulemana Braimah reads.