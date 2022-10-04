Chinese man who attacked Ghanaian co-worker with knife charged with attempted murder

04.10.2022 LISTEN

Xue Hui, the Chinese national arrested after attacking a Ghanaian co-worker with a knife has been put before court.

A police report last week confirmed that the Chinese national had been arrested for using an offensive weapon to cause harm to the Ghanaian at a construction site at Kweikuma, a suburb of Takoradi, in the Western Region.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck.

Having been put before court on Monday, Xue Hui has been charged with attempted murder.

Although his lawyers would make a case for bail, it was denied by the Sekondi District Court.

The accused was subsequently remanded into police custody to reappear later this month on October 11.

Thankfully, the victim of the knife attack, Isaac Boateng is doing well after receiving medical care.