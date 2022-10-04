Three angry rivers overflow banks, cause floods in Eastern Region

Three major rivers in the Eastern Region have all overflown their banks after days of heavy downpour.

The rivers are Densu, Ayensu, and Birim.

Due to that many homes along the stretches of these rivers in the region have been flooded since Saturday evening.

According to reports, communities in Akyem-Oda, Akwatia, Suhum, Koforidua, and Kyebi have all been flooded.

The Koforidua to Suhum main road has been blocked as the Densu river has flooded the road at Akwadum, a community in the New Juaben North Municipality.

However, the Ghana Highway Authority- Eastern Region, in a statement said “We wish to inform all motorists traveling between the DVLA roundabout in Efifuase- Koforidua to Suhum that due to the heavy downpour of rain over the weekend the road is temporarily not passable at the bridge at Akwadum”.

According to the statement “Motorists from Koforidua to Suhum are advised to turn at the traffic light at the SSNIT Estate to Nyamekrom-Supriso road to Obourtumpan then to Nkatenkwan and link the road back at the outskirts of Akwadum”.

“Motorists from Suhum to Koforidua are to observe this and turn at the outskirts of Akwadum and follow the same route to Koforidua. The inconvenience is deeply regretted”.

Meanwhile, Ghana Water Company Limited has shut down the Akyem Oda Dam due to the flood.

The Dam at Densuano in New Juaben is also reported to have submerged.

