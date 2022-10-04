Recent rains, Bagre dam spillage has affected our operations – GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured that engineers are working to get its treatment plants forced to shut down due to recent heavy rains across the country and the spillage of the Bagre Dam back on stream to minimise the impact on consumers.

The company in a statement said the following treatment plants have been affected.

WEIJA (GREATER ACCRA)

The Weija dam is currently at a level of 49.5ft as against the maximum operating level of 48ft. Spillage normally begins when the level gets to 46.5ft. As a result, four (4) spill gates have been opened to safeguard the integrity of the dam, save the dam from collapse, and save lives and properties.

JAMBUSI (UPPER WEST-WA)

The Jambusi Treatment Plant is sited at the banks of the Black Volta, at the boundary between Ghana and Burkina Faso. The level of the river rose to a level of 13.8ft as against the maximum operating level of 13.0ft.

The high level of the river, coupled with run water from the rains, caused the flooding of the Pump House at the intake and production had to be curtailed at that point.

NAWUNI-DALUN (NORTHERN REGION)

The opening of the spill gates of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso raised the level of the Nawuni river where water is abstracted at Dalun and treated for the people of Tamale. Two transformers that feed the treatment plant got damaged and power to the plant was curtailed. Due to the challenges, production has reduced, and Engineers from Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) are assisting GWCL to have it solved.

AKYEM ODA (EASTERN)

Water supply to Akyem Oda, Akwatia, Kade and surrounding communities have been curtailed because of the shutdown of the Akyem Oda Treatment Plant, due to the flooding of the pump house at the abstraction point (in-take point). The flooding also caused damage to some equipment such as electronic control panels and pumps.

DENSUANO (EASTERN REGION

Residents of Koforidua are currently experiencing low pressure in some areas of the metropolis due to flooding of the plant at Densuano and this has affected all the equipment in the plant.

The GWCL in a statement noted that there are similar situations occurring at Daboase in the Western Region, Winneba and Kwanyarko in the central region, and other areas.

Management of the GWCL reiterated its assurance that the public and its customers, that engineers of the company are on top of the situation and doing everything possible to forestall further eventualities.

The public have been advised to call or WhatsApp GWCL on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. The toll-free line is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks for assistance.

.Source: Classfmonline.com