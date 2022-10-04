Sharing is Caring — Time To Think Foundation supports Oyibi community festival with cash amount

One of Ghana’s goal-oriented non-profit organizations, Time To Think Foundation has supported the just-ended Oyibi community Yele Yeli (Yam Festival) with a considerable amount of money.

Following an official invitation extended to the foundation by the Oyibi Divisional Council, the CEO, Mr. Richard Kofi Akosah, in the company of the General Secretary, Miss Yvonne Grant, and some other members, graced the occasion, which was marked in Oyibi in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal, Greater Accra Region.

The Divisional Council, headed by Nii Boye Okanshan VI–Oyibi Mantse, as well as the entire community, during the Friday, September 30 durbar appreciated the benevolence of the newly established foundation and further invited it to the sports festival, which was slated for Sunday, October 2.

As an organisation with the aim of serving and ensuring society is made a better place, the second invitation was again honoured by the Managing Director, Mrs Bolanle Kwarteng.

"It has become a scale in our hearts as a foundation, and we are so pleased to promote education, which is the driving force that breeds positive and sustainable change; thus, empowering communities through quality education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty," the CEO said at the event.

He promised to establish a modern-standard soccer academy in Oyibi to promote and nurture football talents. "We also intend to unearth football talents in the youth, so this foundation was established with the strong goal of advancing the idea of establishing a soccer academy. This academy will be established in the Oyibi community with the help of the leaders and authorities of Oyibi."

The Time To Think Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has been assisting learners from Kindergarten to Junior High School.

The Foundation intends to operate in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria and Burkina Faso with a focus on areas with little educational support.

The Foundation also hosts seminars, role-plays and workshops, as well as exchange programmes amongst African countries to actively promote exposure.

It also seeks to identify brilliant but financially-challenged individuals in order to provide assistance through scholarships, for the realisation of the career aspirations of beneficiaries within the country and the African Continent.