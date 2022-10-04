Never bring a beggar to your house to provide him/her with shelter — Ajagurajah warns

Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, also known as the Ajagurajah Movement, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious about who they invite into their homes.

Speaking about betrayal, he hinted that when people, particularly, beggars are shown such kind gestures they often pay back with betrayal.

In an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM, he stated that giving money to beggars on the streets is not a problem, but inviting them home is.

In addition, he mentioned a bible story where Satan attempted to unseat God after God entrusted Satan with authority.

“Never bring a beggar to your house to provide him/her with shelter. You are free to give him money, but never bring that person to your house because God knows why he made him or her a beggar. Remember, you can't take care of a baby snake,” he said.

He explained that “Such people can turn around and snitch on you. Leave them like that because it may be that such a person is not worthy of being a rich person.”

“Even God himself has regretted doing such things after Satan snitched on him and betrayed him,” he added.