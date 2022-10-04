‘I can't watch my church member die of hunger’ — Ajagurajah on why he cooks for his members

04.10.2022 LISTEN

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, better known as Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah Movement, has explained why he cooks for his church members.

According to him, he was accused and insulted wrongly by people who claimed he cooked the food for his members with water he used to wash his armpits and buttocks.

In an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Prophet Ajagurajah claimed that his initial critics have now copied his style and are also cooking for their members.

“People accused me wrongly of using the water to wash my armpits and buttocks to cook for my church members, but I never let that pull me down. Now those who said that are also doing the same,” he said.

According to him, he cooks for his members for two main reasons: the lack of food vendors in his camp where visitors can buy food, and his desire to satisfy all of his members with the food items he receives freely from people.

Prophet Ajagurajah further revealed that his motivation for cooking for them is to keep their minds from being corrupted by criminals to also indulge in criminal acts due to hunger.

“I'm in a village, more like an isolated place near Koforidua, where no one sells food there and many people also travel from far places to my church, where I can not watch them die of hunger.

“Again, people dash me foodstuffs a lot, which I can not finish by myself alone, and I also can not watch them get spoiled while people are hungry around me. I have to cook it for them to be fit and satisfied so that no one will think of indulging in any bad behaviour,” he explained.