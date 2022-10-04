GIJ-SRC Elections: Osman Abubakari-Sadiq picks nomination form to contest External Affairs Commissioner

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, a fastest-rising award-winning student journalist, has officially picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming Students' Representative Council elections of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

If approved by the vetting committee, the humanitarian will run for the GIJ-SRC's office of the External Affairs Commissioner (EXCOM), the branch of the executive arm tasked with overseeing students' welfare on an external level.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq is a political activist, writer, and student journalist who is unquestionably one of the most well-known and popular names in GIJ owing to his hard work, hunger for results, tenacity, and ability to speak truth to power.

After successfully picking the forms, he wrote on his social media page, "On Monday, October 3, 2022, I successfully picked the External Affairs Commission nomination form to contest in the 2022 GIJ-SRC election. May God help me!"

As it stands, he is the only aspirant to have served the commission from his level 100 days till now in his zeal to contest for that position.

Mr. Osman holds certificates in Understanding Elections and Civic Responsibility, Responsible Leadership on Transparency and Good Governance, and Community Journalism: Basic Principles of Effective storytelling, all from The Network of Young African Leaders Initiative.

He’s currently pursuing a degree in communication at GIJ and a certificate in strategic digital marketing at Great Lakes Executive Learning.

He is the aide to the PRO of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and has worked with a number of organizations, including Wipe-Away Foundation, Youth Arise Ghana, Shea Wrestling GH and Events, RAD Communications, Tourism Aid Ghana, and as a volunteer reporter at Nkilgi FM. He’s the owner of Osman TV, an online channel dedicated to broadcasting audio-visual content.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq was adjudged the best student journalist at the National Students’ Awards in 2020.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is set to go to the polls this semester to elect new leaders.