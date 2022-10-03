We cannot confirm or deny if vending challenges are due to a hack – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has provided an update on the vending challenges that have left many Ghanaians without power and frustrated.

Since last week, several people in various parts of the country have been unable to purchase power from vending points due to some system challenges from the end of the ECG.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 3, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama disclosed that he is unable to say for certain whether the systems of his outfit were hacked or not as is being speculated.

He, however, confirmed that the vending challenges have everything to do with the technology in place.

“Yes we do know what exactly the challenge is and we have solved the problem. We can say that over 95% of our customers are back on. So are still working on the challenges that we have and as soon as we are done by the close of the day everybody will be served. The challenge was ICT related. The challenge was technology,” the ECG Managing Director told the media.

Samuel Dubik Mahama continued, “To be very honest I cannot confirm or deny whether it was a hack. All I can say is that it’s left to the necessary investigations for us to do the right thing and to make sure that the right things are established for the good people of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has apologised to Ghanaians who have been inconvenienced by the vending challenges.

It has assured that all challenges will be addressed by the close of today.