Ban all spiritualists’ advertisements on national television – PNC urges government

Ban all spiritualists’ advertisements on national television, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has said.

The Party has charged the government to curtail the rising incidents of ritually related murders in some parts of the country.

The PNC also called on the government and the police to arrest spiritualists involved or linked remotely or otherwise in all ritual murder cases alongside the culprit to deter other spiritualists from engaging in such acts.

The party also recommended to the government consider registration of all “traditional doctors” and their activities monitored in order to easily locate and arrest them for wrongdoings.

Ms Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary of the party, and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema expressed concern about the astronomical surge in cases of ritual killings.

The party urged the government to adopt pragmatic measures to bring an end to the heinous crime and called on the government to reintroduce the death penalty as punishment for people who engage in ritual killing. This is to serve as a deterrent in wake of increased ritual killings in the country.

“PNC believes that the only way to stop these ritual murders is for the government to revive the Death Penalty punishment which is still in our books to save women and children and also deter others from following the same path. Ritual murderers staying in condemn prison would only end up causing financial loss to the country,” the party stated.

The party also urged the National Communication Authority (NCA) to do its part in sanitizing the media space by revoking the licences of television and radio stations that engage or give their platforms to spiritualists to advertise.

The PNC said programmes and entertainment activities especially movies that contain scenes that seek to encourage ritual killings must be banned from showing on national television be it in movies or adverts.

They also called on the security personnel to be vigilant in tracking down these criminals to help purge the country of ritual killing.

Source: CDA Consult