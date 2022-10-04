After losing your galamsey fight you're still keeping those failed appointees, this is strange — Sulemana Braimah to Akufo-Addo

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s failure in the fight against galamsey.

With evidence of how polluted the once clean and healthy Ghanaian river bodies have become, he blamed the President for failing to punish officials whose actions and inaction have led to the mess.

Mr. Braimah can't believe that those Ministers, MMDCEs and other officials who have been representing the President at the local government level are still holding on to their posts.

In a tweet today, October 3, he described the current Nana Akufo-Addo government as a “strange government.”

“This is how successful President Akufo-Addo's fight against galamsey has been. These are samples from Ghana's rivers & streams. Despite this, all ministers, DCEs, CEOs of all the relevant sectors, regions and districts are all at post. Akufo-Addo's leadership is a strange one,” he posted as a caption to a sample of polluted river bodies.

Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his NPP government declared war against illegal miners, through initiatives like operation hot, GalamStop and several others.

Unfortunately, these initiatives have not been able to put an end to these activities that have been posing serious threats to natural resources, most especially, water bodies.

This has garnered massive attention lately after the Chinese Galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang, who was reported to have been repatriated in 2018, was re-arrested by National Security a month ago.