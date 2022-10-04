Stop lying, those Korle Bu hospital buses have been there since the COVID-19 era — Kevin Taylor slams Ahiagba

04.10.2022 LISTEN

The National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has incurred the fury of Kevin Ekow Taylor, the US-based Ghanaian broadcaster.

This comes after Richard Ahiagba on Twitter posted about the purchase of new buses for the Korle bu Teaching Hospital by the government.

According to the party spokesperson, for the first time in 99 years, the Korle bu Hospital has been offered a free shuttle that will transport workers from their homes to the hospitals and vice versa.

“The surveillance of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for the first time in 99 years has reaped a bus shuttle service to lessen the conveyance of staff.

"Improving all of Ghana for all Ghanaians...Tamale Airport, a ton extra will be accomplished. Thank you, President,” he said.

In reaction, Mr. Kevin Taylor said in a tweet October 4, that the buses have been in existence since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the buses have not been transporting health workers freely as has been announced.

“NPP and lies all these buses were made available when Covid hit, these were shuttles provided for the nurses and remember it isn’t free as being peddled here. These are not new buses they contracted VIP buses to provide the services. Party of liars,” he shared on his Twitter handle.