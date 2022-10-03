Stop relying on gov’t for jobs – Joe Wise to Ghanaians

03.10.2022 LISTEN

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, affectionately called Joe Wise has stressed that it is about time people took responsibility and made things happen for themselves when seeking jobs.

According to him, it will be wrong for anyone to look up to the government for employment at this moment in time.

In his view, the days when it was the responsibility of the government to provide jobs for the people are over.

“Look at our Constitution and our structure, the days that government took responsibility for providing jobs are long gone. Now, the government’s position is that I will provide the environment for you to create the jobs for yourselves so we should stop placing responsibility where it is not.

“A lot of the time we make people feel that it is government’s duty to do this, do that so people don’t do the things they can do for themselves,” Joe Wise told GHOne TV in an interview.

The First Deputy Speaker during his engagements, urged the youth to look beyond the government for everything and do something for themselves with their talent and skills.

The Bekwai Member of Parliament explained that going forward, he is going to speak to issues as it is since he is leaving politics.

“I’m leaving politics, I want to retire quietly and so I will now speak boldly about things that matter. If we are going to move forward, people must take responsibility for their lives,” Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu said.