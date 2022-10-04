ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I never believed in the galamsey fight, so I'm not disappointed — Franklin Cudjoe

Social News Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI Africa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI Africa

The founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has said the failure of Akufo-Addo government in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey is not surprising to him.

He said he never believed in the fight galamsey from the onset.

Mr Cudjoe is also unhappy that people in communities where mining are undertaken continue to live in abject poverty.

In his view, the indigenes are the best people to benefit more from the proceeds of mining.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News, the policy advisor stated, “I never believed in the Galamsey 'fight' in the first place, so I am not disappointed. Then again, indigenes must benefit the most from mineral resources, not the unaccountable big state in Accra,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
We are in control – GWCL says as floods force closure of water treatment plants
03.10.2022 | Social News
PURC encourages Ghanaians to report unsatisfactory service
03.10.2022 | Social News
Torrential rains likely to cut-off Sunyani-Techiman highway
03.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line