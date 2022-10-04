Better focus on making Ghanaian internet better and cheaper than blocking SIMs — Ras Mubarak jabs Ursula Owusu

Instead of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation blocking re-registered SIM cards, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, is urging the Ministry to focus on improving Ghana's internet service and making it more affordable.

The former legislator said the internet system in the country is nothing to write home about.

He describes it as crap and expensive.

Ras Mubarak added in a Facebook post seen by Modernghana News that Ghanaians deserve better than maltreatment.

“Communications Minister Ursula Owusu should be focusing on making internet better and cheaper and not threatening to block people’s SIM cards. Internet in Ghana is crap and expensive. Ghanaians deserve better,” he said in a post shared on social media.

The Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, at a press conference on July 31, reluctantly extended the earlier deadline for SIM Card re-registration to September 30.

According to the Ministry, any SIM card that has not been re-registered by the deadline will be denied access to telecommunications services.

Ghanaians who are yet to register their SIM cards or receive their NIA cards are again calling on Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the sector Minister, to again extend the deadline.

It's four days after the September 30 deadline and the ministry is yet to act.