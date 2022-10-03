$100m missing oil money: Finance Minister must pay back the money into Petroleum Holding Fund — Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is demanding that the Minister of Finance sees to it that the $100 million oil money unaccounted for by the government is repatriated from wherever it has vanished to.

On September 29, the Minority in Parliament issued a press release, accusing the government of failing to account for some $100 million accrued from Ghana Petroleum lifting in the first quarter of 2022.

The Minority explained that through its checks, it has uncovered that following the acquisition of a seven percent (7%) interest in the Occidental (Oxy) transaction in respect of the Jubilee and TEN Fields by the Government ostensibly for GNPC in 2021, the Minister of Finance has clandestinely ceded the shares to an offshore company known as JOHL (a company set-up in the Cayman Islands) in a very surreptitious and opaque manner.

Contrary to requirements of the PRMA, the Minority says it is alarmed that revenues accruing from the nation's oil fields are not being paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF), which has been confirmed in the 2022 semi-annual report on petroleum receipts by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

After these revelations, former President John Dramani Mahama in a post on his social media has emphasised that there can be no justification for diverting revenues accruing from the nation's share of petroleum resources into any other account aside from the PHF.

He wants Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to do the right thing and ensure the money is paid back to the PHF without delay.

“The Minister for Finance must as a matter of urgency repatriate all such illegal payments back into the PHF without delay as there is no record to confirm parliamentary approval on any such loans acquired by GNPC in thier work programme,” John Dramani Mahama has said in a post on his Facebook wall.