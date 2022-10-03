PURC engaging ECG to compensate distressed customers affected by vending challenges

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has disclosed that it will ensure customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are compensated for the stress they have been subjected to in the bid to purchase prepaid units.

Since last week, many Ghanaians have suffered to purchase prepaid at various vending points due to some technical challenges.

As a result, some people have been forced to sleep in darkness for days with the businesses of others also shut down.

In the midst of the frustrations, PURC Director of research and corporate affairs, Dr. Eric Obutey has disclosed that engagements are underway to ensure ECG compensates affected customers.

“This is through no fault of the customer. So, the PURC is in touch with the utility service provider to see the best way of compensating the people who have been affected by this non-vending situation,” the PURC director told Asaase Radio on Monday, October 3.

Dr. Eric Obutey continued, “But for now, what we are trying to do is to make sure people get access to the vending points, and once that is done, a discussion is ongoing to ensure how to compensate affected customers.”

Although ECG over the weekend communicated that the vending issues have been resolved, the problems still persist.