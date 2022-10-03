Perception of lack of confidence in Judiciary must be treated as national security matter – Betty Mould-Iddris

Betty Mould-Iddris

A Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddris has stressed that it is important the state takes seriously the perception that trust in the judiciary is diminishing.

Multiple studies earlier this year including a survey done by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) revealed that the majority of Ghanaians have lost confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Monday, Betty Mould-Iddris admitted that the perception is indeed real.

She said the issue is serious and must be treated as a national security matter.

“The people of Ghana express it in their various interviews as a form of criticism of the judiciary. There is a perception that there is a loss of confidence in the judiciary,” the former Attorney General shared.

Betty Mould-Iddris continued, “It’s a national security issue when you have a suspicion that certain parts of the judiciary might be manipulated. If people feel they cannot get justice at the court that is not right.”

In recent times, the judiciary has come under criticism with former President John Dramani Mahama lambasting the Supreme Court on various rulings.

While the judiciary has welcomed criticism, it has warned against unjustified accusations and attacks.

“You all recognise that the Judiciary as an institution and Judges, in general, have been the subject of quite a lot of rhetoric, attacks and judgement of our courts even judgements of the highest court of the land have been attacked and the Judges who delivered the same judgements have not been swerved either

“In my view, impugning the motives of Judges is actually undermining the integrity of the Judiciary. As a result of these unnecessary and incessant attacks, the Association in the first for about three to four terms has come out to issue statements to correct the erroneous impression and deliberate misinformation and falsehood churned out against the Judiciary,” President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, Justice Henry Kwofie said while speaking at the conference for Judges and Magistrates in Accra last week.

He added, “The Association must not be misunderstood to be against criticisms of Judges or the Judiciary. Criticism, if it is constructive, helps to improve any sitting and makes the various actors sit up but that is not what we are seeing lately in the press and the various social media.

“The Judiciary is not perfect and infallible. However, the proper tools and methods for improving and correcting the work of the Judiciary are through constructive criticisms and superior arguments not acts that targets their personality, undermine their independence, being dishonor to the administration of justice and endanger their security and safety. I pledge the support of the Ghana Bar Association to uphold the noble profession and the honour and dignity that Judiciary deserves.”