Chiefs don’t give concession to miners; there is little they can do to fight galamsey – Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

03.10.2022 LISTEN

The Asantehene of Asanteman, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stressed that the fight against illegal mining [galamsey] largely depends on the state institutions and not the chiefs.

Speaking on illegal mining which continues to destroy the country’s land, forest, and river bodies, Otumfuo said there is little Chiefs can do about illegal mining because they do not have the power to give concessions.

“The concession is given by the authorities in Accra, the chiefs don’t give concessions so there is little they can do about it. The chiefs will be there and people will bring documents saying they’ve been given the permission to mine. Who consulted the chief for him to even supervise the activity?

“The constitution says the minerals is being held in trust for the people by the President. So chiefs cannot do much about it,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said while engaging the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, when she paid a courtesy call on him.

In recent times, Chiefs in illegal mining communities have been accused of being complicit in the destruction of forest and river bodies.

Others have solely blamed the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not showing leadership to deal with the canker.

While the fight against galamsey continues, President Akufo-Addo has been urged to go by his promise and put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey.