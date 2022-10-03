Great Commission Deacon urges Christians to imitate the life of Jesus

Deacon Felix Nyanyefe of Mount Zion Assembly of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to imitate the life of Jesus Christ in their daily activities.

He said that Christlike living would enable Christians to draw other people into the Kingdom of God.

“No life is worth imitating than the life of Jesus Christ," Deacon Nyanyefe stated in his sermon at Maranatha Assembly of GCCI in Tema.

Speaking on the topic "Jesus and Evangelism", Deacon Nyanyefe said Christ gave the Great Commission commandment to all Christians for them to draw others from darkness into the Kingdom of God.

He advised Christians to endeavour to win souls for Christ wherever they found themselves and that evangelism was the heartbeat of God.

"God has sent you to win souls for him. Are you doing the assignment?" Deacon Nyanyefe asked.

"The opportunity God has given you today, take advantage of it and win souls for him. I want to challenge you to have the mind of Christ."

Quoting from the Bible, Deacon Nyanyefe said "Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you."

He said Christ came into the world to seek and to save lost souls, stating that "Christ at the point of his Death of the cross was still winning souls into the Kingdom of God".

Deacon Nyanyefe said just like the Samaritan woman in Bible who after her encounter with Jesus Christ want about evangelizing for him, Christians must also carry the gospel to all corners.

He further urged Christians to set their hearts on the things of God, and raise disciples for Christ.

He said God's heart desire was that everyone should be saved; adding that "let's understand that time is of essence. The opportunity you get today to witness for Christ, you may not get same tomorrow. Therefore, make good use of every opportunity that comes your way to witness for Christ."