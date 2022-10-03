Halting operations of Chairman Wontumi’s Akonta Mining apt – Ken Ashigbey

03.10.2022 LISTEN

The convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Mr Ken Ashigbey, has patted the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor in the back for halting the operations of Akonta Mining Company.

He said the Minister must be commended for his forthrightness in halting the activities Akonta Mining Limited.

Akonta Mining Limited belonging to the Ashanti regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has been stopped from mining in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

The stop order was contained in a statement issued by the minister on Friday, 30 September 2020.

The ministry said it has taken note of “publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West municipality in the Western Region.”

It said even though Akonta Mining Limited has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, “the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.”

Mr Ashigbey believes that the Minister’s directives for the owners of Akonta Mining Limited to halt operations are apt.

According to him, records at the register of companies have it that the mining company is owned by two individuals namely Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako and one Antwi.

"Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako is politically exposed and for the sector Minister to direct him to stop operations is a step in the fight against Galamsey in the country," he said.

Mr Ashigbey gave the Lands and Natural Resources Minister this commendation while speaking in an interview with Odeshyeba Kweku Essuman, the sit-in host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, October 3, 2022.

He said the directive will send a strong signal to all those who are politically exposed and are engaged in illegal mining in the country.

He minced no words to say the fight against galamsey would be successful if many of the people who are politically exposed were dealt with.

He went ahead to suggest to the Attorney General to take steps further to have the people involved in Akonta Mining Limited's illegal mining activities prosecuted just like Aisha Huang.

He said there are several people including chiefs and District Chief Executives complicit in illegal mining in the country.

He noted that these are derailing efforts to bring illegal mining activities to a halt.

Source: Classfmonline.com