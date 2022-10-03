Fix street lights, potholes on highways to prevent accidents – Drivers to authorities

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have expressed worry over the lack of street lights on major highways across the country.

The drivers said although they applaud the government for the construction of roads across the country, roads without streetlights are nothing but disasters.

The drivers in a statement noted that “if the streets do not have proper illumination, driving at night becomes a challenge for motorists and pedestrians especially when you are not familiar with the road it is easy to get stuck in a pothole or hit another car.”

The drivers say tax payers pay for street lights to be fixed and maintained but authorities responsible keep ignoring their obligation.

“Should your car develop a fault on these dark streets, you will easily be attacked by thieves unknowingly because the streets are dark,” they said.

Apart from the street lights, the drivers also want all potholes on various highways fixed as soon as possible.

Deep potholes they said cause damage to essential parts of their vehicles and also causes drivers to lose control of their cars, leading to unwanted road crashes with its concomitant injuries.

The drivers said these are worrying situations which must be attended to, to prevent accidents “as we gear towards the Christmas festivities”.

