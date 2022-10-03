Sam George accuses ECG Staff of siphoning GHC200m monthly, says vending challenges internal power play to cripple new MD

The ranking member on Communications Committee of Parliament, Sam George says he has discovered massive fraud at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, the rot at the power distribution company is sickening.

This follows the struggle by some Ghanaians to buy credit for their prepaid meters as a result of shut down of ECG prepayment system which has left many customers nationwide stranded and in darkness for days as they were unable to purchase credits.

In addition to that the power app was said to have been shut down as every customer have to troop to the ECG main offices in an attempt to purchase ctedit.

In a statement, ECG said it has resolved all issue with the third party vending points.

The power distribution company stated “all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd party vending points has been resolved.”

“Customers can now purchase Electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow, Sunday, 2nd October, 2022, from 9:00am – 4:00 pm.”

ECG stressed further that it is working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.

But in a Facebook post on Sunday October 2, 2022, sighted by DGN Online, Sam George is calling for immediate investigation into the situation.

According to him, “The rot at ECG would make you sick if you truly love this country and it is not about politicians here. It is Ghanaian citizens taking advantage of the citizens. We demand swift and immediate action.”

“The challenges with the ECG are extremely serious.”

He alleged that “The attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of 'criminals' within the very same organization,” calling on “the government must as a matter of urgency commence a forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG.”

The MP further alleged that “My information points to a group that has been siphoning over GHC 200 million every month! Yes you read that right.”

“What we are witnessing is internal power play to cripple the new MD who has dared to open an investigation into these matters.”

He has therefore urged the Ghanaian security apparatus to investigate the matter.

However, DGN Online cannot independently verify the allegations made by Sam George as efforts to speak to management proved futile.

---DGN Online