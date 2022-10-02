Wisconsin University holds 18th matriculation for 3000 students in Accra, Kumasi campuses

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, on Saturday, October 1, held its 18th Matriculation Ceremony.

The ceremony took place simultaneously at the Accra and Kumasi campuses.

In all, 3018 new entrants consisting of 579 males and 1708 Females for the Accra campus, and a total of 731 students, consisting of 194 males and 537 females for the Kumasi campus were matriculated.

Saturday’s ceremony officially welcomed all the January/February and August/September 2022 intakes.

Delivering an address at the matriculation ceremony at the Accra campus, the President of Wisconsin International University College, Professor Obeng Mireku explained that the matriculation ceremony is an integral part of any university’s calendar owing to its importance to both the university and the student.

He stressed that the ceremony is very important to the university as it serves as an occasion to formally admit new students as bona fide junior members of the university.

In his address, Professor Obeng Mireku charged the new students to take their academics seriously, insisting that there is no magic formula for success.

“There is no known magic formula for success. What we do know is that those who have achieved true success have consistently displayed a number of characteristics: Integrity, Transparency, and Accountability, Teamwork, Excellence in service delivery, customer satisfaction. These characteristics represent our core values; values we believe in and uphold.

“Matriculants, you will do well to embrace and embody these values if success is to be within your reach. On behalf of the Chancellor, Management, Faculty, and Staff of this great Institution, I once again extend a warm welcome to all matriculants,” the President of Wisconsin International University College said in his address.

President of Wisconsin International University College, Professor Obeng Mireku

To achieve the vision to become the first-choice private university in Ghana, with highly qualified and motivated staff, the University has introduced unique innovative practical training methods.

While on course to achieving that vision, the university is also firm on its mission to develop world-class human resources equipped with the appropriate knowledge, skills, and attitudes to meet national development needs and global challenges.

To this end, Professor Obeng Mireku disclosed at the matriculation ceremony that the university has procured state-of-the-art facilities for its Law, Nursing, Communication Studies, IT, and Music students.

He assured students that the university is bent on doing everything in its power to help them achieve their potential.

“Investing in your tertiary education has come at great cost and sacrifice to many of you and your families. On our part, we the management, faculty, and staff of Wisconsin pledge to do all that is in our power to help you achieve your full potential.

"Throughout the course of your study, we will also provide numerous opportunities for you to develop your skills, expand your networks, and prepare you for employment, career advancement, and entrepreneurship,” Professor Obeng Mireku emphasised.

Professor Obeng Mireku added, “Matriculants, the partnership we are entering into today requires that you also uphold your end of the bargain. Work hard, exercise integrity, and seize all opportunities available for your betterment.”