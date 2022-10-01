Exportation of foodstuff banned to ensure food security – Agric Minister

01.10.2022 LISTEN

Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says the government has banned the export of foodstuff to neighbouring countries.

Dr. Akoto says the move is aimed at preserving enough food in the country following reports of food shortages across the globe.

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said Ghana is producing enough food.

“We have officially banned the export of food to neighbouring countries to make food security even stronger. All our neighbours have faced very severe food shortages, and we want to keep food within the country, not only for human consumption but for our livestock.”

By Citi Newsroom