Education Akufo-Addo announce plans to convert Kwadaso Agriculture College into university
President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced plans by government to convert the Kwadaso Agriculture College into a University.

Established in 1922, the Kwadaso Agriculture College has over the years trained more than 75,000 persons.

Despite the institution serving as one of the pillars in training more agriculturists, it is bedevilled with a number of challenges.

The School authorities have thus over the years appealed to government to upgrade the institution into a University and provide them with adequate infrastructure to correspond with it.

Speaking at the institution’s 100th-anniversary celebration, President Akufo-Addo assured that “plans are far advanced to convert the school into a University.”

By Citi Newsroom

