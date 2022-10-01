Your tenure has witness the worst hardship in Ghana than 1983 – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyamp has lamented the continuous hardship in the country.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, October 1, he accused President Akufo-Addo of lying when he told Ghanaians that Ghana has enough money but the people are suffering.

According to Prof. Ransford Gyampo, President Akufo-Addo’s tenure has brought about the worst hardship the country has faced since 1983.

“President Akufo Addo, you said “y3 te sika so nanso okom de y3n.” We were confident you were gonna address this. But your tenure has witnessed the worst of hardships and mentally retarded inflation almost next to what happened in 1983,” the UG Political Science professor posted.

Prof. Gyampo further quizzed, “Mentally Retarded inflation- Is the money we are sitting on, suddenly not enough to tackle our economic miserization? Did the President lie that “y3 te sika so? Covid and Ukraine-Russian conflict, cannot affect us more than the rest of Africa.”

Ghana since March this year has experienced a difficult period with the citizenry constantly complaining of high cost of living occasioned by the poor performance of the economy.

Despite several assurances that government is taking steps to turn things around, the hardships continue to persist.

At the moment, the government of Ghana is in an engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support to shore up the sinking economy.