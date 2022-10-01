ECG rules out compensation for customers affected by technical challenges ‘for now’

01.10.2022 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana has ruled out compensation for customers unable to buy electricity credits due to technical challenge.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Charles Ayiku, the General Manager in Charge of External Relations at the ECG, said his outfit was currently hamstrung.

“For now, we cannot provide any compensation. As you are aware, we are going through some level of challenges, so I would plead that we conclude on that, and we can look at the issue of compensation.”

But the Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, who had made an early call for compensation, insisted that the ECG was obliged to compensate customers.

“If it [compensation] is not on the table, they better put it on the table because it is not fair,” he said.

“So the excuse doesn't hold water anymore because if you are telling me that you have identified the challenge, and you cannot correct it from Tuesday to Friday, it is not adequate.”

Mr. Kapito also stressed that the challenge was the fault of the ECG.

“This is not a force majeure. It is a man-made thing… so nobody should tickle themselves by saying it is no fault of theirs. It is their fault.”

Since Tuesday, customers have been unable to purchase credit on their prepaid meters, either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

—citinewsroom