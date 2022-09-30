ECG extends working hours to Saturday, Sunday to address vending challenges

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that its workers are working around the clock to resolve the vending challenges with the prepayment system.

Since the start of the week, many people have complained of vending challenges with some customers forced to sleep in darkness.

In a press release from the ECG today, Friday, September 30, it says it has decided to extend the working hours for all district offices this weekend as part of efforts to solve the challenges.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that due to the technical challenge affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers, the company will extend its working hours at all district offices this weekend as follows: Saturday, 1st October, 2022 - 9.00am - 4.00pm. Sunday, 2nd October, 2022 - 9.00am - 4.00pm,” part of the ECG release has said.

The company further assures the general public that its team of technicians is working hard to rectify the vending challenges.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana once again wishes to assure our cherished customers that our team is working assiduously to rectify the anomaly and ensure a smooth service provision,” the release concludes.

