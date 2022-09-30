E/R: Police arrest 16 suspects over their involvement in shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the scary shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

On Thursday, September 29, there was a shooting incident between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media captured some men shooting at others.

After preliminary investigations, the police have confirmed that 16 people suspects have been arrested.

“The Police have arrested sixteen persons in connection with a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region,” a police statement has said today.

Through investigations, the Police have retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps, and a battery.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession.

Below is a copy of the police statement on the shooting incident: