Contractor explains why Santasi-Apire road project halted

Residents and road users of Santasi Apire-Heman and adjoining communities will have to endure the bad nature of their roads until the rains recede to make way for contractors to resume works.

The contractor who is working in the 10-kilometer Santasi to Apire-Heman Road, Kofi Job Construction, has revealed that works on the said stretch will only resume when the rainy season passes.

While speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show Akoma Maakye Friday, September 30, Spokesperson for Kofi Job Construction Akwasi Yeboah told host of the show Captain Smart that “works on the Santasi Apire-Heman stretch will only resume when the rains stop because we will be able to move to site after the rains stop because technically we cannot resume the gravel overlay whiles the rains are massively pouring, so we hope the rains will cease to ensure we rush to the site and complete the Santasi-Apire road project”.

Last year October 4, more than 100 angry residents of Santasi Apire-Heman clashed with police over poor roads after they took to the streets and mounted roadblocks in protest over the poor state of the Santasi-Apire road.

Joining the discussion via phone, Assembly member for Apire Frank Awuah explained that his people cannot wait until the rains recede as the contractor is alluding as he explained that “the abandoned Apire road has killed at least three people this year, the recent happening last Friday when a car veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch, we are really suffering because the bad condition of the road is really taking toll on our businesses”.

With this new development that the contractors cannot finish the road because of the heavy rains, it seems the residents must brace themselves as the heavy rains are yet to pour.

