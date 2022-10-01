Dr Addo Kuffour inducted as Kumasi Technical University first Chancellor

Dr Kwame Addo Kuffour has officially has been inducted as the new Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

The former Minister of Defence in the erstwhile Kufuor administration is the first Chancellor since the university’s conversion into a technical university few years ago.

The trained medical doctor and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia is bringing his vast experience in the field of administration, teaching, medical practice and understanding of the political economy to bear on the university.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday September 30,2022, the Vice president of Ghana Dr Mahamadu Bawumia congratulated Dr Addo Kuffour his new post.

He commended him for his continuous service to the country.

"It is a well-deserved honour as all that you have done for mother Ghana in the capacity as the former Board Chairman of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), President of the Ghana Medical Association, Member of Parliament of Manhyia Constituency, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Interior establishes that it is entirely appropriate that you have been appointed as the Chancellor of the University.

"Nonetheless, I believe the University could not have picked a worthier leader than you. Your worth of experience, as a Board Chairman of Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation (SMIDO) indicates your in-depth knowledge and already established interest in Technical and Vocational Education," he stated.

Dr Bawumia however reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting TVET institutions in the country.

He added that government as part of efforts to produce skilled human resources for modern business has embarked on massive investment into the country's technical and vocational education.

This according to him will help the country's development agenda. He urged the governing council of KsTU to churn out graduates who are full of innovations.

"My expectation and hope is that, KsTU will continue to churn out graduates who are moulded to take on the opportunities and possibilities for higher achievement through innovation and creativity in today's technology-led knowledge-driven global economy and who will thereby help generate prosperity for the mass of our people in our time," he emphasised.

For his part, Dr Kwame Addo Kuffour expressed gratitude to the university's Governing Council and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and pledged “to position the University as a world-class technical and vocational education and training institution with innovative academic programmes and turning out graduates with 21st century skills.”

He said the University would put in place measures to increase revenue mobilisation, good governance and management, and strengthen institutional linkages to meet global, national and local best practices.