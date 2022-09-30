Expedite trials of illegal miners, punish them without mercy – GMA charges Courts

30.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the security agencies in the country to deal with persons involved in illegal mining (galamsey) activities as criminals.

Appalled by the increasing activities of illegal mining in the country, the GMA is calling on the Judiciary to ensure trials of offenders are expedited without delay.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) also wants the courts to ensure that illegal miners are prosecuted without mercy to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The Security Agencies should treat these individuals as criminals by arresting and prosecuting them swiftly. We urge the Courts to expedite the trials and punish these saboteurs without mercy when they are brought before them,” a press release from GMA signed by President Dr. Frank Serebour has said.

The Ghana Medical Association in its release also urges Ghanaians to join the fight against galamsey by mounting pressure on those in authority to take action.

“The GMA calls on all well-meaning Ghanaians, Civil Society groups including the Media to help mount sustained pressure on our Leaders, both Political and Traditional, to help save our country for posterity.

“We urge the President of the Republic of Ghana to take the necessary and urgent action to reverse this menace which threatens the future and the very survival of this country,” the release from the association concludes.

PRESS STATEMENT ON GALAMSEY

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have on numerous occasions issued Press Statements on the dire consequences of Galamsey on the health of Ghanaians.

It was the hope of the GMA that, these health warnings would have helped deter these unscrupulous individuals and organizations involved in illegal mining to curtail their activities.

Despite these reminders, the destruction of our lands and water bodies continue unabated and the situation is getting worse by the day which portends a bleak future for our country. Heavy machinery such as excavators continue to be used to destroy the rest of our already depleted forests and our water bodies are being heavily polluted with chemicals whose effects would last many generations to come even in communities far removed from these sites.

It is also apparent that some Political and Traditional Leaders directly or indirectly support these acts of sabotage against the nation. Our future as a country is at stake and it is time to name and shame. The GMA urges all Ghanaians to expose these individuals and organizations involved in the destruction of our lands and water bodies without fear or favour.

The Security Agencies should treat these individuals as criminals by arresting and prosecuting them swiftly. We urge the Courts to expedite the trials and punish these saboteurs without mercy when they are brought before them.

The GMA calls on all well-meaning Ghanaians, Civil Society groups including the Media to help mount sustained pressure on our Leaders, both Political and Traditional, to help save our country for posterity. We urge the President of the Republic of Ghana to take the necessary and urgent action to reverse this menace which threaten the future and the very survival of this country.

Dr. Frank Serebour President