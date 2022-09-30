Terrorism threats: GAF to host International defence exhibition

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will host a two-day International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC 2022) from October 11 to 12, 2022 in Burma Camp, Accra.

The event is on the theme: “Strengthening international collaboration to combat terrorism and transnational organized crimes”, and is expected to attract delegates from the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, military solution providers and other experts as speakers and panellists.

A statement signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi on Monday, September 26 said the conference would deliberate on growing threats of terrorism and transnational crimes of significant security concern in the West African Sub region and strategies to address them comprehensively.

The GAF is organising the conference in partnership with Great Minds Events LLC (GM) and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GOGMI), the statement said.

GNA