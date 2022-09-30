ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2022 Social News

ECG should compensate customers affected by vending challenges – Kofi Kapito

ECG should compensate customers affected by vending challenges – Kofi Kapito
30.09.2022 LISTEN

Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, is calling for compensation for customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who have been affected by the technical challenge experienced by the power distributing company.

Many ECG customers have for the past three days struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

This situation has left some affected customers stranded while some businesses have also taken a hit.

Reacting to the situation, the CEO of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, said compensation packages for affected customers will be a sign of goodwill.

“Go back to some electricity credits or units given to them, because these are prepaid meters, not postpaid so prepaid, you know exactly what to do if the person is buying 50 cedis, you can give them 5 cedis more as compensation.”

“This will show the customers know how important they are to you.”

By Citi Newsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
More than 40 million people live in modern slavery — ILO
30.09.2022 | Social News
Terrorism threats: GAF to host International defence exhibition
30.09.2022 | Social News
Soldiers not providing security for mining firms – Ghana Armed Forces
30.09.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line