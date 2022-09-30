Akufo-Addo has failed because of his old age; he could have been one of Ghana’s best presidents – Kojo Bonsu

Former Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Kojo Bonsu says he believes old age has been the bane of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In his view, the current President could have easily been one of Ghana’s best Presidents if not for the fact that he is old.

Speaking to Oyerepa TV in an interview on Thursday, September 29, Mr. Bonsu explained that with his experience and many good ideas, he could have easily been one of Ghana’s best Presidents.

“Akufo-Addo could have been one of the best presidents we have had because he has had too much experience. His father has been an ex-president, he’s been in a presidential home, he’s had experience, he has been our foreign minister, look let me tell you, the man has ideas to help but the problem is that he is unable to supervise all of them because of his age. That’s how I see it. He is too old,” the former Kumasi Mayor shared.

According to Mr. Kojo Bonsu, it is time Ghana amends the 1992 Constituency to give younger people the chance to run for President and other top government positions.

He is of the firm belief that when people younger than Akufo-Addo lead the country, they will have the energy to monitor and follow through with the ideas they bring on board to change the fortunes of the country.

“If you look at a lot of countries young people [are in leadership positions]. So I believe that we should look at our constitution and let younger people to come in so that they will have fresh minds, they can monitor what they bring, and the vision they come with so that they can protect it and people won’t take advantage of it,” former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu explained.