Soldiers are guarding ‘galamseyers’ instead of protecting our water bodies – Odike

The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike has insisted that government is losing the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) because of the unwillingness of some military men to do their jobs.

According to the former presidential candidate, soldiers deployed to patrol and protect the water bodies in illegal mining areas are refusing to carry out their duties.

Speaking to Adom FM on Friday, September 30, Akwasi Addai Odike said the soldiers have instead turned themselves into bodyguards for people engaged in galamsey.

“These soldiers who were deployed to protect our water bodies go there to protect the ‘galamseyers’. They only go there under the pretence of guarding our forest reserves and water bodies.

“They do not go there to stop the activities, as they make it seem. This is the truth. We must speak truth to power and tell them in their faces,” Akwasi Addai Odike stressed.

The UFP Founder over the years has been a critic of how galamsey operations are destroying Ghana's forest and water bodies.

Last month, he had to go into hiding after some unknown gunmen attacked him at his office for stating in a radio interview that some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are complicit in illegal mining.

He has been advocating for a collective effort for the country to win the fight against illegal mining.