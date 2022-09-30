E/R: Mining the main cause of Boadua flood – NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, Stephen Agyei has attributed the recent flood that has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and displaced scores of people to mining activities.

In an interview with Helen Appiah Ampofo on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Friday 30 September, 2022, Mr. Agyei mentioned that the last time such a flood hit the area was in 2010 but no life was lost though several properties were destroyed.

However, the district NADMO asserts that the activities of a legal mining firm, Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Limited (GCDGL) have affected the free flow of River Mor which caused it to overflow its banks thereby causing the devastating flood in the Denkyembour district.

“The cause of the flood is mainly mining. They are mining along the River Mor thereby making it difficult for the water to flow freely within its banks” the NADMO director stated.

He added that NADMO has consistently admonished the mining firm to control its tributaries but the firm's inability to do that is contributing to the floods.

Scores of residents at Boadua in the Denkyembour district were displaced as one person died after a heavy downpour on Thursday 29 September, 2022. Schools have been closed and commercial activities have been halted as a result of the flood.

According to Mr. Agyei, NADMO will finish its assessment today Friday 30 September, 2022 and share the findings with the various stakeholders after which relief items would be made available to the victims.

