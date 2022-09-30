Gov’t must not consider withdrawing E-Levy – Tax Expert

30.09.2022 LISTEN

A Global Finance and Tax Expert, Dr. Joshua Bampo has said Ghana’s economic crisis requires that sources of revenue mobilisation should be maintained.

In that regard, the tax expert insists that withdrawing the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) must not be an option.

He explains that Ghana needs all the money it can get through revenue mobilization to help address the economic challenges facing the country.

“This will not be the right time for us to make a case for a withdrawal of the e-levy. We all know where we are as a nation in terms of economic challenges we are facing, the e-levy was part of our revenue budget in order to use to meet our budgeted expenses.

“If you look at our current budget, just financing of debt and payment of public salaries, it takes a big chunk of that projected revenue,” Dr. Joshua Bampo told TV3 in an interview.

The global tax expert added, “You are then left with almost little for capital projects that are needed to stimulate the economy and create job opportunities. So taking away or withdrawing e-levy I don’t think it is something that should be considered at this point.”

The controversial E-Levy has been implemented by the government since May 1. Unfortunately, it has not generated the revenue projected by the Finance Ministry.

There are now talks that the levy could be reviewed in the 2023 Budget Statement that will be presented by the Finance Minister in Parliament in November.